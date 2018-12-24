Government Shutdown Can't Keep NORAD From Tracking Santa Claus

In the midst of the partial government shutdown, NORAD’s Santa tracker remains up and running.

Upwards of 1,500 military personnel and volunteers will be working hard Christmas Eve at a Colorado Air Force base to track Santa and answer children’s calls, says NORAD.

According to the North American Aerospace Defense Command, the tradition of fielding communications (phone calls, emails, etc.) dates back to the Cold War, with children asking about Santa’s location and discuss their Christmas list.

"We use radar systems scattered across the world, along with satellites providing infrared imagery, and then we have Santa Cams scattered throughout the world," explained Maj. Todd Walter, a mission crew commander with the Canadian Air Defense, in a video . ”And then jet fighters that also go out and intercept Santa."

To view Santa’s location with the NORAD Santa tracker, click here .

