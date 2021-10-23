Contact Us
Breaking News: CDC Issues Alert For New Salmonella Outbreak
Lifestyle

Google Searches Reveal What People Fear Most In Each State

Nicole Valinote
Ahead of Halloween, a new study of Google Trends has revealed what the most searched fears in each state were over the past year.

According to the report from YourLocalSecurity.com, the team entered the top 15 terms from its 2020 report into Google Trends and reviewed the search volume from the past year in each state.

Fear of failure was the top search in the highest number of states, according to the report, followed by fear of blood, fear of water, and fear of intimacy.

In New York, the most searched term was fear of intimacy. Connecticut's most searched term was fear of the outside, the sixth most-searched on the list.

Massachusetts' most searched term was fear of failure.

Find the full breakdown of all 50 states here.

Some interesting findings the report found include that Montana was the only state that searched "fear of humans" the most, and Utah was the only state that searched most for "fear of needles."

