Good Samaritan Hospital Opens New Esophageal And Reflux Center

Good Samaritan Hospital, a member of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth), recently launched its Esophageal and Reflux Center, specializing in the treatment of a range of esophageal conditions from gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) to esophageal cancer. Good Samaritan Hospital is the only hospital in Rockland and Orange counties to provide a dedicated Esophageal and Reflux Center with a multidisciplinary team comprised of board-certified gastroenterologists, thoracic surgeons, pathologists and radiologists who work collaboratively to develop personalized care strategies.

Advanced Treatment for GERD, Hiatal Hernia, Barrett’s Esophagus & More

Approximately 60 million Americans struggle with heartburn or GERD at least once a month and about 15 million experience heartburn daily, according to the American College of Gastroenterology. Providers at the Esophageal and Reflux Center offer treatment for GERD, as well as hiatal hernia, Barrett’s esophagus, motility disorders, achalasia and swallowing disorders.

“These conditions are extremely common, and we want our patients to receive care under one coordinated multidisciplinary program,” said Stephen Goodman, MD, Co-Director of the Esophageal and Reflux Center at Good Samaritan Hospital. “Esophageal issues are complex and often misdiagnosed. Treatments need to be more sophisticated. It is paramount that our patients here in Suffern and the surrounding areas have local access to highly-skilled specialists with advanced education and training specifically in treating esophageal conditions.”

The Esophageal and Reflux Center will provide treatment options for GERD and other esophageal conditions that include: medication optimization, cancer therapy and surveillance, endoscopic anti-reflux procedures and a range of minimally-invasive and laparoscopic techniques. More in-depth surgical options will be led by Mark E. Ginsburg, MD, Section Chief of Thoracic Surgery at Good Samaritan Hospital, who is a pioneer in the field of esophageal and reflux-related surgery.

New Technologies Increase Esophageal Cancer & GERD Treatment Options

“Our specialists have access to state-of-the-art diagnostic tests and therapies including endoscopic ultrasound, wireless BRAVO™ pH testing, high-resolution esophageal manometry and Barrx radiofrequency ablations, which can help patients who have been struggling with a condition that is not getting better,” said Vipul Shah, MD, Co-Director of the Esophageal and Reflux Center at Good Samaritan Hospital.

The Esophageal and Reflux Center is located at 257 Lafayette Avenue, Suffern, NY. To find out more information or to schedule an appointment at the Esophageal and Reflux Center, please call (845) 777-3553 or visit www.goodsamhosp.org/esophageal-and-reflux-center.