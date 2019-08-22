Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Lifestyle Content Partnership

Good Samaritan Hospital Opens Brand New Orthopedic Surgery Center

by Bon Secours Charity Health System
Content Partner: Good Samaritan Hospital
Good Samaritan Hospital, a member of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth), has completed a comprehensive upgrade to its Orthopedic Surgery Center.
Good Samaritan Hospital, a member of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth), has completed a comprehensive upgrade to its Orthopedic Surgery Center. Photo Credit: Bon Secours Charity Health System

Good Samaritan Hospital, a member of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth), has completed a comprehensive upgrade to its Orthopedic Surgery Center. The hospital held a ceremony heralding the official opening of the new unit, which offers a new level of patient experience to the region and fosters a specialized, patient-first approach to orthopedic care.

The 10,000-square-foot unit offers 14 private en suite patient recovery rooms, each equipped with state-of-the-art digital monitoring consoles that nurses can use to input all patient documentation. The modern space also includes a multi-purpose room used for patient education, mindfulness exercises and community dining; a PT/OT gym complete with large scale simulations/props to help patients practice navigating activities of daily living; a walking track and a family waiting area with a coffee bar. The unit also has centralized meeting spaces for multidisciplinary collaboration.

The project created a separate, private entrance to the Orthopedic Surgery Center where patients are greeted by a program concierge at an expanded reception area. The concierge guides patients through the entire process, delivering a premium patient experience.

This project is one of several recent investments made by WMCHealth in communities across the Hudson Valley, including the new, dedicated 6,000-square-foot bariatric unit at Good Samaritan Hospital, which is slated for completion in early fall. The orthopedic and bariatric units, as well as a new infusion center, comprise a $9 million investment in the hospital.

Recently, WMCHealth’s flagship campus in Valhalla opened a 260,000-square-foot Ambulatory Care Pavilion, part of a $230 million investment in the region and Westchester County’s largest healthcare construction project in decades.

MidHudson Regional Hospital also completed an $8 million renovation of the medical-surgical floor in its Cooke building. Bon Secours Community Hospital continues construction on a $40 million expansion of the Port Jervis hospital that will include the creation of a medical village. Other current investments include a $92 million expansion of HealthAlliance Hospital: Mary’s Avenue Campus in Kingston, the first part of a multiyear $133.6 million project that will ultimately reimagine HealthAlliance Hospital: Broadway Campus into a medical village. Both medical village projects are supported in part by the New York State Capital Restructuring Financing Program.

Daily Voice produced this article as part of a paid Content Partnership with our advertiser, Good Samaritan Hospital

We are highly selective with our Content Partners, and only share stories that we believe are truly valuable to the communities we serve.

To learn more about Content Partnerships, click here.

