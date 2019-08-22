Good Samaritan Hospital Opens Brand New Orthopedic Surgery Center

Good Samaritan Hospital, a member of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth), has completed a comprehensive upgrade to its Orthopedic Surgery Center. The hospital held a ceremony heralding the official opening of the new unit, which offers a new level of patient experience to the region and fosters a specialized, patient-first approach to orthopedic care.

The 10,000-square-foot unit offers 14 private en suite patient recovery rooms, each equipped with state-of-the-art digital monitoring consoles that nurses can use to input all patient documentation. The modern space also includes a multi-purpose room used for patient education, mindfulness exercises and community dining; a PT/OT gym complete with large scale simulations/props to help patients practice navigating activities of daily living; a walking track and a family waiting area with a coffee bar. The unit also has centralized meeting spaces for multidisciplinary collaboration.

The project created a separate, private entrance to the Orthopedic Surgery Center where patients are greeted by a program concierge at an expanded reception area. The concierge guides patients through the entire process, delivering a premium patient experience.

This project is one of several recent investments made by WMCHealth in communities across the Hudson Valley, including the new, dedicated 6,000-square-foot bariatric unit at Good Samaritan Hospital, which is slated for completion in early fall. The orthopedic and bariatric units, as well as a new infusion center, comprise a $9 million investment in the hospital.

Recently, WMCHealth’s flagship campus in Valhalla opened a 260,000-square-foot Ambulatory Care Pavilion, part of a $230 million investment in the region and Westchester County’s largest healthcare construction project in decades.

MidHudson Regional Hospital also completed an $8 million renovation of the medical-surgical floor in its Cooke building. Bon Secours Community Hospital continues construction on a $40 million expansion of the Port Jervis hospital that will include the creation of a medical village. Other current investments include a $92 million expansion of HealthAlliance Hospital: Mary’s Avenue Campus in Kingston, the first part of a multiyear $133.6 million project that will ultimately reimagine HealthAlliance Hospital: Broadway Campus into a medical village. Both medical village projects are supported in part by the New York State Capital Restructuring Financing Program.