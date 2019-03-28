Good Samaritan Hospital Announces 34th Annual Spring Ball Award Recipients

Good Samaritan Hospital, a member of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth), is pleased to announce that Jeffrey Oppenheim, MD, and Joe Allen will be honored at the hospital’s 34th Annual Spring Ball. Dr. Oppenheim will receive the Sister Joseph Rita Award for Medical Excellence and Allen will be presented with the Good Samaritan Hospital Medal of Honor.

The Spring Ball, hosted by the Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation, will take place on May 3 at the Edgewood Country Club in River Vale, New Jersey.

Dr. Oppenheim, Section Chief of Neurosurgery at Good Samaritan Hospital and partner at Hudson Valley Brain & Spine Surgery, brings decades of surgical experience treating brain and spine conditions to the community. “It is a huge honor to be recognized by the high-quality physicians that I have had the privilege of working with for so many years,” he said.

For more than 25 years, Allen has been a key figure at Active International. He retired as Senior Vice President, Employee Communications and Community Affairs in 2018, but continues to lead Active Cares, the philanthropic arm of the company. He said, “We do what we do in order to move our community forward. Being selected for this award tells me that I have been recognized by people I respect.”

“Dr. Oppenheim and Joe Allen are most deserving of these honors," said Harold Peterson, Chair of the Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation. “Dr. Oppenheim has been a leading neurosurgeon in our community for 25 years, and Joe is a longtime advocate for charitable organizations in our region.”

The Spring Ball is the hospital’s largest annual fundraising event. All proceeds will help Good Samaritan Hospital further invest in state-of-the-art facilities, leading-edge technology and innovative services, close to home. In addition to paying tribute to the honorees by purchasing tickets to attend the gala, sponsorship and advertising opportunities are available. Please contact the Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation at (845) 368-5151 or visit www.goodsamhosp.org/springball for more information.