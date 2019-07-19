Gas Prices On Rise In New York, Connecticut

Temperatures continue to rise, as do prices at the pump for motorists on the East Coast.

Nationally, gas prices have risen to an average of $2.79 per gallon, up 11 cents from a month ago, and up four cents from just a week ago.

In New York, motorists are paying an average of $2.90, with some of the highest prices in Westchester ($3.11 per gallon); Putnam ($2.99); Dutchess ($2.93) and Orange County ($2.83).

On Long Island, motorists in Suffolk are paying an average of $2.92 and Nassau drivers are paying approximately $2.89 per gallon.

Fairfield County motorists are paying an average of $2.98, eight cents higher than the state average.

“Gas prices continue to increase for the majority of motorists east of the Mississippi, while those filling up in the West Coast and Rockies regions are seeing a bit of a reprieve at the pump,” AAA spokesperson Jeanette Casselano said. “While the national average is up, only seven states have gas price averages of $3 per gallon or more.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.