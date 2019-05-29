'Game Of Thrones' Star Reportedly At Luxury Retreat For Alcohol, Anxiety Treatment In Area

A week after the grand finale of the "Game of Thrones," one its main stars is reportedly receiving treatment at a luxury Connecticut retreat for alcohol, anxiety and other issues.

Kit Harington, aka, Jon Snow, is taking time off from the stress following the ending of the show which has consumed his life for the past few years, reported the New York Post .

The 32-year-old actor, married to his former co-star, Rose Leslie, began his month-long stay at the Privé-Swiss Wellness Retreat, on May 19, the Post reported.

The facility, near Madison, costs more than $120,000 a month, and is known as a clinical/holistic treatment program “designed for those individuals needing to step back from high profile lives to take time to restore, rejuvenate and recharge to be at their best.”

Patients at the clinic are allowed to come and go, as did Harington, who was seen shopping at R.J. Julia Booksellers in Madison, Connecticut, on Sunday, May 19, just hours before the series finale, as previously reported here.

A friend of Harington told the Post that the star, who was said to have been crying during the show's final table read and while filming, was at the facility "predominantly for stress and exhaustion and also alcohol."

Jon Snow, or in real life, Kit Harrington, was spotted in a local bookstore.

The news of his stay at the retreat comes just a year after the Brit was reportedly thrown out of New York City nightclub after he became unruly and was thrown out by bouncers, the Daily Mail r eported.

Harington is in talks for numerous projects, a source told the Post: “This time away is crucial and allows Kit to get back to what he loves — acting.”

A rep for the actor told the Post that the actor had "decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues.”

His wife is said to be 100 percent behind his stay and is being extremely supportive, a friend told the Post.

"Everyone close to him really wanted him to get some rest.," the friend said to Page Six. "Right now, he just needs peace and quiet.”

Harington starred on the HBO mega-hit for eight seasons.

