Fundraiser Set For Area Police Detective Battling Brain Cancer

Kathy Reakes
Detective David Walsh
Detective David Walsh Photo Credit: Irvington Police Department

A fundraiser is set to help a 20-year Westchester police detective suffering from brain cancer.

The event for Irvington Police Department Detective David Walsh will be held in Irvington from 2 to 6 p.m., on Saturday, April 9 at the Immaculate Conception Gym, 16 North Broadway. 

Walsh, a lifelong resident of Irvington has been with the department since 2002 and worked to better the community he grew up in, said the Irvington PD.

"He is always the first to lend a helping hand to his family, friends, and certainly the community," the department said on Facebook. "Now he needs our help and support."

Walsh was first diagnosed with the disease in 2021 and underwent surgery, but doctors were not able to get the entire tumor, which grew back again.

He underwent surgery again in February and is currently undergoing an aggressive regiment of chemotherapy, the department said.

The fundraiser will feature food, music, raffles, games, and more. 

Tickets are $20 at the door. 

To make a donation sends checks to the Westchester B.L.U.E. Foundation at P.O. Box 787, Port Chester, NY 10573. Write Walsh in the note section. 

For more information, contact Pete Warnke at 914-557-5309.

