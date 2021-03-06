Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
'Frank'-ly Speaking, Popular Rockland Eatery Has Lots More Than Hot Dogs

Kathy Reakes
A restaurant fave, the Red Neck Dog.
A restaurant fave, the Red Neck Dog. Photo Credit: Hot Dog Express

When you gotta have a hot dog, you gotta have a hot dog.

And these days foodies and Yelpers are heading to a small Rockland County spot in Pearl River that not only offers dogs of all kinds, but also a 25-item salad bar.

The spot, the Hot Dog Express, at 184 Brightwood Ave., in Pearl River, is known for their great prices as much as for their yummy, mouth-watering dogs.

Some Yelpers said they found Hot Dog Express by spotting a sandwich board along the road and decided to give it a try.

Hot Dog Express in Pearl River.

Hot Dog Express

"So being hungry, we stopped in and met the owner, Bill. He welcomed us and we absolutely hit it off. On top of that, his food was fantastic. There is also an amazingly fresh salad bar inside. While we waited for our burgers and dogs, he fed us samples of his yummy shrimp salad special and one of the tastiest sweet sausage sandwiches my son or I have ever tasted. Six stars for this delicious spot."

Some of the favorites on the menu are the Spicy Red Neck Dog which includes bacon, jalapenos, chili, and coleslaw, as well as the well-loved by all Chicago Dog with sport peppers, relish pickles, and tomatoes. 

They also offer burgers and plenty of french fry combinations including the fave chili-cheese. 

The prices are low to moderate with most items under $5.

Another Yelpers said it all: "Wow! Great hot dogs and onion rings! Dr. Brown's soda! Definitely coming back! Excellent customer service and very fast!"

