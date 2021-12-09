Former College Athlete In Hudson Valley To Compete On Food Network Show

A Long Island woman who is pretty famous for her cookies on Instagram will appear tonight on the Food Network's Christmas Cookie Challenge.

"I'm feeling all the emotions today - nervous, excited, anxious but also really proud," Mount Sinai native Emily Solomos said on Instagram on Thursday, Dec. 9.

But don't think baking cookies is her career. Solomos, age 24, works in marketing, and making cookies and selling them is just a hobby.

"I never thought when I graduated college that I would take up a hobby that would take me this far," she added.

She added that she has learned so much in the two since she launched Em's Custom Cookies.

" I’ve learned so much in the past two years and there’s still so much to learn but I can't believe how far I’ve come!"

The graduate of Iona College in New Rochelle who was also on the school's rowing team is on pins and needles about the upcoming show.

"This episode is going to make me laugh, cringe, gasp and maybe even tear up a little but I can't wait for you to watch!"

During Thursday's episode, Solomos will compete against four other bakers in an attempt to win $10,000.

The show airs at 9 p.m. on the Food Network.

Note: Solomos' cookies are not shipped, you have to visit her to parent's house to pick up an order. visit her Instagram page here.

