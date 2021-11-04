Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Lifestyle

Forest Fires, Droughts, Supply-Chain Issues Could Cause Christmas Tree Shortages

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Christmas trees
Christmas trees Photo Credit: Daily Voice

Supply-chain issues, along with fires and droughts that have impacted the country over the past year, may also take a toll on the Christmas tree industry in the United States.

The Christmas tree industry in the US may experience a shortage this year, both of artificial and live trees, the American Christmas Tree Association first announced in September.

The association said a combination of "unprecedented weather events in the Pacific Northwest," such as fires heat waves and droughts, have impacted the number of Christmas trees grown.

Additionally, supply chain issues linked to the COVID-19 pandemic have also led to fewer artificial trees being available for purchase, which could cause the existing trees to be sold at a higher price.

“We hope that every person who wants a Christmas tree will find their perfect tree this year,” ACTA Executive Director Jami Warner said in a statement. “If I can give one piece of advice to consumers right now, it is to find and buy your Christmas tree early. “

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.