Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Lifestyle

For 'Reel': Fishermen Catching Huge Tuna Weighing Up To 600 Pounds In NY Harbor

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Fishermen have been flocking to a New York harbor to catch massive tuna.
Fishermen have been flocking to a New York harbor to catch massive tuna. Photo Credit: Facebook/Brooklyn Fishing Club

Anglers in the New York Harbor reeled in massive bluefin tuna in recent months, according to new reports. 

Bluefin Tuna are the largest fish of the tuna species, and they can reach sizes of up to 13 feet and 2,000 pounds, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The fish are found in the western Atlantic, from Newfoundland to the Gulf of Mexico.

The New York Post reported that many anglers in the New York City area have been reeling in a significant number of the large trophy fish that weigh between 200 and 600 pounds, and fishermen have been able to catch them far closer to shore than in previous years. 

NBC New York reported that the significant increase in huge bluefin tuna has led more anglers to travel to the area in hopes of catching one, with some fishermen saying they hope the large fish will return next season as well.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.