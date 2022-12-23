Contact Us
First-Prize Take 5 Ticket Sold In Hudson Valley

Nicole Valinote
Two first-prize-winning Take 5 lottery tickets valued at more than $18,000 were sold at New York stores.

New York Lottery announced that two people won Take 5 prizes valued at $18,679.50 from the drawing on the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 21.

One of the winning tickets was sold on Long Island at Kings Park Mini Mart, located at 7 Main St. in Kings Park.

The second ticket was sold in Orange County at S&N Kwik Mart, located at 101A North Main St. in the town of Florida, NY Lottery said.

The lottery said the winning numbers from the drawing were 4-12-20-24-30.

