North Rockland Daily Voice
Filming For TV Series 'The Sinner' Scheduled In Westchester

Joe Lombardi
Filming of 'The Sinner' returns to Westchester.
Filming of 'The Sinner' returns to Westchester. Photo Credit: Wikipedia

A new round of filming of the series "The Sinner," is scheduled in Westchester.

Universal Content Productions, has secured a permit to film on location at the Hartsdale Train Station on Monday, Oct. 28 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Greenburgh Police Chief Brian Ryan announced Sunday morning, Oct. 27.

Ryan said the time frame will be "strictly enforced" and is inclusive to all setup, staging, filming, and breakdown – to avoid disturbances to either the morning or evening commute.

Ryan said temporary road closures are anticipated during the course of the production and have assigned extra police officers to handle any potential traffic conditions, at the expense of Universal Content Productions.

The affected roadways include Pipeline Drive and Aqueduct Road and East Hartsdale Avenue.

A digital trailer has been installed by police at the Hartsdale Train Station to advise commuters of the activity on Monday.

The Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated TV show recently filmed other scenes for Season 3 of the show which stars, Jessica Biel and Bill Pullman, at the station.

Actress Jessica Biel

