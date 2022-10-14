Fall Foliage: Metro-North Adds Hudson Line Train Times For Those Who Want To See Autumn Colors

The Metro-North has good news for those who want to catch sight of the fall colors this year in the Hudson Valley.

The Hudson Line will be running additional trains on select weekends from Saturday, Oct. 8, through Sunday, Nov. 20, to provide more options for those who want to spend the day visiting towns in the region, such as Peekskill in Westchester County, Cold Spring in Putnam County, and Beacon in Dutchess County.

Travelers can visit popular autumn destinations, including Bear Mountain (exit at Manitou Station) and Walkway Over The Hudson State Park (exit at Poughkeepsie Station.)

More details about the schedule can be found on the TrainTime app.

The train times include:

Saturdays - Northbound

8:33 a.m. from Grand Central Terminal, making stops at Harlem-125th Street, Tarrytown, Ossining, Croton-Harmon, Cortlandt, Peekskill, Manitou, Garrison, Cold Spring, Breakneck Ridge, and Beacon.

9:35 a.m. from Grand Central Terminal, making stops at Harlem-125th Street, Tarrytown, Ossining, Croton-Harmon, Cortlandt, Peekskill, Manitou, Garrison, Cold Spring, Breakneck Ridge, Beacon, New Hamburg, and Poughkeepsie.

10:35 a.m. from Grand Central Terminal, making stops at Harlem-125th Street, Tarrytown, Ossining, Croton-Harmon, Cortlandt, Peekskill, Manitou, Garrison, Cold Spring, Breakneck Ridge, Beacon, New Hamburg, and Poughkeepsie.

Southbound

4:43 p.m. from Poughkeepsie, making stops at all stations to Croton-Harmon, Ossining, Tarrytown, Harlem-125th Street, and arrives Grand Central Terminal at 6:33 p.m.

5:42 p.m. from Poughkeepsie, making stops at all stations to Croton-Harmon, Ossining, Tarrytown, Harlem-125th Street, and arrives Grand Central Terminal at 7:33 p.m.

Sundays - Northbound

9:35 a.m. from Grand Central Terminal, making stops at Harlem-125th Street, Tarrytown, Ossining, Croton-Harmon, Cortlandt, Peekskill, Manitou, Garrison, Cold Spring, Breakneck Ridge, Beacon, New Hamburg, and Poughkeepsie.

10:35 a.m from Grand Central Terminal, making stops at Harlem-125th Street, Tarrytown, Ossining, Croton-Harmon, Cortlandt, Peeskill, Manitou, Garrison, Cold Spring, Breackneck Ridge, Beacon, New Hamburg, and Poughkeepsie.

Southbound

4:43 p.m. from Poughkeepsie, making stops at all stations to Croton-Harmon, Ossining, Tarrytown, Harlem-125th Street, and arrives Grand Central Terminal at 6:33 p.m.

5:52 p.m. from Poughkeepsie, making stops at all stations to Croton-Harmon, Ossining, Tarrytown, Harlem-125th Street, and arrives Grand Central Terminal at 7:33 p.m.

