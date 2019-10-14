Fall Foliage: Color Changes Reported In Hudson Valley, On Long Island

Autumn foliage and color changes have been reported in several Hudson Valley and Long Island areas.

Viewable on an interactive map from ILoveNY.com, the reports are obtained each Wednesday afternoon during the season based on volunteer field observers from the Empire State Development Division of Tourism’s I LOVE NY program.

So far, the reports say color changes have been observed in:

Adirondacks

Capital-Saratoga

Catskills

Chautauqua-Allegheny

Central New York

Thousand Islands-Seaway

Finger Lakes

Greater Niagara

Hudson Valley

Long Island

New York City

The Hudson Valley region is at the “midpoint of change” around Dutchess County and Orange County, the reports say. Rockland and Westchester County areas are a bit further behind with about 30 percent color change.

Look for peak foliage in the Forestburgh area of Sullivan County, with nearly complete color transition and bright shades of red, yellow, orange, wine, and peach.

At Belleayre Mountain in the Ulster County community of Highmount, foliage will be near-peak by the weekend with 85 percent change and bright orange, red, and yellow leaves. In Kingston, spotters project 25 percent color change for the weekend with increasing amounts of yellow, orange, red and burgundy leaves of average brilliance.

Long Island leaves are still relatively early in the changing process as well, with about 10 to 15 percent color change in Suffolk and Nassau County. Colors will range from muted reds and yellows to shades of tan and mahogany.

To view this week’s Fall Foliage report, click here .

