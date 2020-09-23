Eric Trump Attends Fundraiser At Shooting Range In Hudson Valley

Eric Trump and several area elected officials held a GOP fundraising event in the Hudson Valley, according to the Times Union.

A Westchester County resident, Trump joined NY-19 Congressional candidate Kyle Van De Water, NY-18 Congressional candidate Chele Farley, NY-3 Congressional candidate George Santos, former New York State Republican Committee Chair Ed Cox, Dutchess County Sheriff Butch Anderson and 300 other guests on Sunday, Sept. 20 in Ulster County at Mid-Hudson Shooting Clays in New Paltz.

Both Van De Water and Farley shared photos on social media of themselves beside the President's son.

"It's a beautiful fall day to talk about reclaiming New York from right here in NY-19," wrote Van De Water in a post on his campaign Facebook page. "It was great to join Eric Trump, Sheriff Butch Anderson and Chele Farley for Congress for some shooting and lunch with some great Americans."

Eric Trump spent much of his life on his father's 230-acre estate in Northern Westchester near Byram Lake at Seven Springs near North Castle, New Castle, and Bedford.

Built in 1919 by Eugene Meyer, owner of the Washington Post (the father of Katherine Graham), Seven Springs was purchased by Donald Trump in 1996 for $7.5 million. Its value has soared beyond three times that figure.

Eric and Lara Trump and their children lived in a home at Seven Springs for nearly five years before relocating to their current residence, closer to the Trump National Golf Club in Briarcliff Manor.

Six weeks before the general election, Eric Trump announced on Twitter that he intends to visit Pennsylvania, Arizona and Nevada this week to raise money and interest for his father's presidential campaign.

