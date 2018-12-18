E. Coli Recall Now Includes Cauliflower, More Leafy Greens

A farm cited as the source of the E.coli outbreak in romaine lettuce is now recalling cauliflower, red leaf lettuce and green leaf lettuce.

The products were grown and harvested between Nov. 27 and 30, Adams Brothers Farming Inc. in Santa Maria, California said.

Cauliflower was sold to distributors in New York, New Jersey, Arizona, California, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tijuana, Mexico, and Canada, according to Adam Bros. Farming.

Red and green leaf lettuce was sold to wholesalers in California, Colorado, Oregon, Texas, Pennsylvania, Washington, and Canada. Red leaf lettuce was also sold to a wholesaler in Minnesota, and Tijuana, Mexico, the company said.

"Adam Bros. Farming, Inc. feels a strong commitment to its customers and has worked for years to provide a safe and healthy food supply," the company said. "Out of an abundance of caution, Adam Bros. Farming, Inc. is initiating this voluntary recall in cooperation with the FDA."

None of the recalled vegetables tested positive, but a reservoir on the farm tested positive for E.coli.

No illnesses have been reported.

