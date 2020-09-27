Double Your Laptop's Screen Size With This HD Monitor Extension

If you’re like most people, you’ve been working on your laptop a bit more often than usual lately. Due to a persistent pandemic and the social distancing guidelines that have followed, millions of people have been forced to forgo their office in favor of a far more humble at-home work setup.

But your productivity doesn’t have to suffer just because you’re forced to work from your dining room table for the foreseeable future. This Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor makes it easy to double your laptop’s screen size in virtually any environment, and it’s available today for just $199 with promo code: SAVEDUEXPRO.

The Pixels DUEX monitor is ideal for laptop workers on the go. ProductHype

This ultra-portable monitor adds a second screen to your laptop, and you’ll never have to worry about third-party adapters or unsightly cables that clutter your mobile desk space.

Ideal for laptop workers on the go, the Pixels DUEX monitor comes loaded with an HD 1080p display that’s great for streaming a wide variety of content, and you’ll be able to eliminate glare and give presentations on the go thanks to 270 degrees of rotation.

Because of this monitor’s extremely compact and lightweight design it’s easy to toss it in your bag at a moment’s notice, and all you need to connect it to your laptop is the included USB cable. Your order also comes with twelve adhesive plates that can connect the Pixels DUEX to three laptops.

Don’t get frustrated anymore by your makeshift workspace. The Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor makes it easy to set up a mobile office in any environment, and it’s available today for just $199 with promo code: SAVEDUEXPRO.

