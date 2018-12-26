Did He Say It? Debate Heats Up Over Whether Grover Used Four-Letter Word On 'Sesame Street'

Yikes, poor Grover, the big blue "Sesame Street" character can't catch a break as social media users debate whether the lovable guy dropped a certain four-letter work on the much-beloved kiddie show.

The debate got underway when a Reddit user posted a segment online where it sure sounds like the muppet used the swear word. Once the clip was posted, it took off like the debate on whether the dress was blue or gold. Remember that one?

Those who have watched the clip seem to hear the swear word only after they have read it.

Most say they hear: "Yes, yes, that sounds like an excellent idea!" While many others say they hear the expletive included in the phrase, "Yes, yes, that's a (expletive deleted) excellent idea!"

Listen for yourself by clicking here and let us know what you hear by voting in our poll and leaving a comment.

