Deer Rescued In Area After Snout Gets Stuck In Halloween Bucket For Days

A yearling deer with its snout stuck in a Halloween bucket for days was saved thanks to concerned residents and animal control officials.

The deer was seen in Putnam Valley by a couple of residents who then called the Putnam County SPCS and state Encon officials who were able to grab the baby and gently work the pumpkin bucket off of its head.

Reportedly, the bucket was stuck on the deer for four days, and once it was posted to social media people across the country became concerned about the poor little deer.

The community, which sees the yearling and her mother around the area, have named it Little Pumpkin.

