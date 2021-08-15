Contact Us
Lifestyle

Cuomo Ex, Celebrity Chef Sandra Lee Gets Engaged, Report Says

Nicole Valinote
Sandra Lee
Sandra Lee Photo Credit: Wikipedia/David Shankbone

Sandra Lee, the celebrity chef and former longtime girlfriend of soon-to-be-former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, is engaged, according to a new report.

The New York Post reported that multiple sources confirmed that Lee, age 55, is engaged to Ben Youcef and was seen in Paris wearing an engagement ring. 

Youcef, age 42, is an actor and producer, who has appeared in TV shows and films such as Munich, which was directed by Steven Spielberg. 

The news outlet reported that Lee met Youcef after she moved to Malibu, California. 

The news comes days after Cuomo announced his resignation following an investigation from Attorney General Letitia James that found he sexually harassed 11 women. 

Cuomo said he plans to step down as governor of New York on Tuesday, Aug. 24.

Lee confirmed her split with Cuomo in September of 2019. She later sold the Westchester County home she had previously shared with Cuomo.

