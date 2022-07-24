Coyotes Kill Six Peacocks In Broad Daylight At Martha Stewart's Hudson Valley Estate

Six peacocks on Martha Stewart's 153-acre New York estate were killed in a brazen, broad-daylight attack by coyotes.

The 80-year-old writer/television personality said she's building an enclosed fence around her yard at the property in the hamlet of Katonah in the Town of Bedford in Northern Westchester County.

"RIP beautiful Blue Boy," Stewart wrote on Instagram In a post that displayed a video of one of the victims. "The coyotes came in broad daylight and devoured him and five others/"

Stewart said six "large and aggressive coyotes who have expensive tastes when it comes to poultry" carried out the attack.

"We are no longer allowing the peafowl out of their yard, we are enclosing the top of their large yard with wire fencing," she said.

In March, one of Stewart's fluffy cats named Princess Peony was killed by her four dogs who mistook the "unusual" cat, she said.

