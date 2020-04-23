Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's Latest Update On Number Of Rockland County Deaths, Cases
Lifestyle

COVID-19: Woman, 101, Survives Two-Week Battle With Virus

Kathy Reakes
Rose Leigh-Manuel, 101, survived COVID-19.
Rose Leigh-Manuel, 101, survived COVID-19. Photo Credit: Catholic Health Services

A 101-year-old woman who lived through the Great Depression and World War II has managed to survive a two-week battle with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Long Islander Rose Leigh-Manuel, who is a resident at Central Catholic Health Services' Good Samaritan Nursing and Rehabilitation Care Center in Sayville, battled the virus for two weeks and managed to send the virus packing.

Officials of the center said: "Rose is again full of smiles, fully recovered and enjoying her favorite snack, vanilla-flavored Oreos."

An important part of Rose’s recovery the organization said was the support of her family, which she calls her pride and joy, which includes four children, 17 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren.

Rose’s secret to her longevity?

A combination of “living right, having a good attitude, and always keeping in mind that ‘this too shall pass’.”

