COVID-19: Will You Get A Coronavirus Vaccine? Here's Percentage Who Said Yes In New Survey

Based on a survey of 20,000 worldwide conducted by the World Economic Forum, about three-quarters of people say they would get a COVID-19 vaccine if one was available.

Among that 74 percent, 37 percent "strongly agree" that they will get a vaccine, while 37 percent somewhat agree.

In the United States, 67 percent of those polled would get an inoculation against COVID-19 if one were available.

The most common concern amongst those who had trepidations about a vaccine were possible side effects.

Except for the U.S., all of the countries most willing to take a vaccine are those that have been hardest-hit by the virus:

In China, 94 percent of those polled saying that they would take a vaccine;

88 percent of Brazillians polled would take a vaccinet;

in Australia, 88 percent of those polled would take a vaccine;

and in India, 87 percent would submit to a vaccine.

Only 54 percent of polled Russians would take a vaccine.

Runners-up for citizenries least willing to take a COVID-19 vaccine are Poland, with 56 percent of those polled saying that they wouldget a vaccination; Hungary, with 56 percent indicating that they would take a vaccine; and France, with only 59 percent of participants willing.

The study also polled participants on whether they thought that a vaccine would become available before the end of the calendar year.

Among the most optimistic of citizenries polled was that of China, where 87 percent of those polled thought a vaccine would be available before 2021.

Of Saudi Arabian and Argentinian participants 75 and 74 percent of those polled respectively thought that a vaccine would be available before 2021.

Globally, participants had a more desolate outlook; only 41 percent of the 20,000 polled thought that a vaccine would be available before the year's end.

Participants in the United States fell below the national average, with only 34 percent having faith in a 2020 vaccine.

