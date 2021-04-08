COVID-19: When Will It Be Safe To Kiss A Stranger? New Report Sheds Some Light

Sick and tired of the COVID-19 pandemic and need a big kiss?

Well, experts say if you have received your vaccine and the person you want to kiss has too, and you're comfortable doing so, then kiss away.

But the key is to make sure the person you are kissing -- especially if it's a stranger -- has really been vaccinated, Dr. David Rubin, a professor of pediatrics at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania told The New York Times.

Rubin said even without confirmation, making out with a stranger is lower-risk than going to a packed nightclub or party.

“It’s one of those events best left to the individual person, to make that choice and not judge it,” he told the Times.

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease expert at the University of California, San Francisco said in the Times if you are in a controlled setting and believe the risk of getting COVID-19 is low, then kiss away.

Kissing is fine but only among those who trust one another, the guidelines say. KoS (GNU Free Documentation License)

He added, that if you’re vaccinated but can’t confirm the vaccination of the person you want to kiss, it will be okay for most people.

If you really want to make sure, guess what? There's an app for that.

Coffee Meets Bagel, a San Francisco-based dating app, recently added an option to include vaccine status on its dating profiles. The one caveat, it doesn't require certification.

So, if you are vaccinated, brave, and are ready for a big kiss, plant a big one on the person on your radar.

