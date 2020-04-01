COVID-19: What's A Covidiot? Why's It Trending On Social Media?

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has led to sweeping changes across the country, and now, even a new term: “covidiot.”

According to Urban Dictionary, a covidiot is “someone who ignores the warnings regarding public health or safety. A person who hoards goods, denying them from their neighbors.”

A second definition listed is “a person that flies into a pandemic zone for holiday with their children, barely is able to return and shares their harrowing experience on social media for hero points.”

Since it was coined, #covidiot has gone viral on social media platforms, with many throwing criticism around to those not helping stop the spread of COVID-19 by social distancing.

Using it in a sentence, Urban Dictionary used “Did you see that covidiot with 300 rolls of toilet paper in his basket?," and “That covidiot is hugging everyone she sees,” as examples.

The expression, an amalgam of “COVID-19” and “idiot” was coined as many - mostly younger people - have ignored social distancing mandates and continue to congregate in large numbers, despite the number of positive cases continuing to rise exponentially.

Other examples of covidiot provided by Urban Dictionary: “Are you seriously going to visit grandma? Dude, don’t be such a covidiot," and “See that guy with the 200 toilet paper rolls? What a covidiot.”

According to Urban Dictionary, a covidiot is a “person who, in times of pandemic crises, unnecessarily hoards toilet paper and more food than a family of eight could possibly eat in a year, has no regard for the welfare of others by buying up absolutely everything, is a self-serving nitwit, and likely hasn’t clue one about the actual disease.

"These people will, by and large, possess a herd mentality and inadvertently put the general population at risk by perpetuating mistruths, rumors, and conjecture."

