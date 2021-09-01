COVID-19: Unvaccinated Should Not Travel Over Labor Day Weekend, CDC Says

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending that those who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 avoid traveling over the Labor Day weekend.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a news briefing that those who are fully vaccinated and wearing masks can travel, although she said they should take risks into consideration due to the rate of transmission in the country.

"If you are unvaccinated, we would recommend not traveling,” Walensky said.

Walensky also recommended that Americans take precautions during the weekend, such as gathering outdoors and wearing masks in indoor public spaces.

CDC also recommends schools employ additional key strategies in school to keep kids safe, including improved ventilation, physical distancing, and establishing screening programs for students and teachers.

On Monday, Aug. 30, Walensky released a statement endorsing the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ recommendation for use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 16 and older.

“We now have a fully approved COVID-19 vaccine and ACIP has added its recommendation," Walensky said. "If you have been waiting for this approval before getting the vaccine, now is the time to get vaccinated and join the more than 173 million Americans who are already fully vaccinated."

