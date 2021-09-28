COVID-19: Trick Or Treat? Here Are CDC Guidelines For Halloween

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released a list of safety guidelines ahead of next month's Halloween festivities.

The CDC noted that some Halloween activities can increase the risk of spreading or contracting COVID-19 or influenza.

The CDC recommends that people take the following safety precautions:

Avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters.

Give out treats outdoors, if possible.

Set up a station with individually bagged treats for kids to take.

Wash hands before handling treats.

Wear a mask.

The agency said children should wear cloth masks when they're trick-or-treating, adding that a costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask.

The CDC also said costume masks shouldn't be worn over a cloth mask because it can make breathing more difficult.

Children under the age of 2 and those who have trouble breathing should not wear masks, the CDC said.

Find the full list of guidelines here.

