Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: 17-Year-Old Shot, Killed At Apartment Complex In Rockland
Lifestyle

COVID-19: These Groups Of People Most Prone To Getting 'Long COVID,' New Report Says

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
A new report from Fortune listed several groups of people who experts believe may be more at risk of developing long COVID.
A new report from Fortune listed several groups of people who experts believe may be more at risk of developing long COVID. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Parentingupstream

A new report lists several groups of people who experts believe may be more at risk of developing long COVID.

Long COVID refers to a wide range of long-term health problems people can experience following their COVID-19 infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC.)

"There is no test to diagnose post-COVID conditions, and people may have a wide variety of symptoms that could come from other health problems," the CDC said. "This can make it difficult for healthcare providers to recognize post-COVID conditions."

The CDC said researchers are working to discover which groups of people are more likely to have long COVID.

The agency said those who have experienced more severe COVID-19 illness, those who had underlying health conditions before their COVID-19 infection, those who aren't vaccinated, and those who experience multisystem inflammatory syndrome during or after COVID-19 illness may be more at risk for developing long COVID.

According to a report from Fortune published on Sunday, July 3, researchers have reported that the following groups may be more at risk for long COVID:

  • People who have had multiple COVID-19 infections, including mild cases
  • People who had a higher viral load during their COVID-19 infection
  • People who have dormant Epstein-Barr virus
  • People who have circulating autoimmune antibodies
  • People who experienced neurological symptoms during their sickness with COVID-19
  • People who have not been vaccinated

Read the full report from Fortune here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.