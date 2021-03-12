Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Cuomo Doubles Down, Saying He Won't Quit Despite New Calls To Resign From Influential Democrats
Lifestyle

COVID-19: Taking Aspirin Regularly May Help Prevent Infection, New Study Says

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Aspirin
Aspirin Photo Credit: Daily Voice

Waiting to get a vaccine?

In the meantime, there may be something already in your cupboard that could prevent you from becoming infected with COVID-19, according to a new study.

Those who took a low dose of aspirin on a regular basis were 29 percent less likely to become infected, according to research conducted in Israel.

Data from about 10,000 people who were tested for COVID between Feb. 1, 2020, and June 30, 2020 was evaluated and published in the Federation of European Biochemical Societies Journal, which also determined that "aspirin use is associated with better outcomes among COVID‐19 positive patients.

"We hypothesized that aspirin use for primary cardiovascular disease prevention might have a protective effect on COVID‐19 susceptibility and disease duration," the report says.

Prof. Eli Magen from the Barzilai Medical Center, who led the study, said the results are preliminary but seem "very promising."

Click here to see the FEBS findings.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.