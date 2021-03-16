Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

Lifestyle

COVID-19: Stay Away On St. Patrick's Day, CDC Says

Zak Failla
The CDC has provided new guidance on how to celebrate St. Patrick's Day safely that does not include pre-pandemic scenes like this.
Irish eyes will still be smiling on St. Patrick’s Day this year, but doing so socially distanced or virtually if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has its way.

Though the number of COVID-19 cases is dropping as more vaccines are distributed across the country, the CDC is advising that anyone planning to celebrate the holiday on Wednesday should do so at home to stay safe and protect others.

Due to the pandemic, most St. Patrick’s Day parades and other traditional celebrations have been called off as the U.S. inches closer to the COVID-19.

To still enjoy a festive St. Patrick’s Day celebration, the CDC provided some suggestions to help enjoy the holiday:

  • Decorate your home with holiday colors, shamrocks, and leprechauns;
  • Make Irish–inspired recipes;
  • Have an outdoor neighborhood celebration with everyone at least 6 feet apart and wearing masks;
  • Watch a virtual celebration.

“Attending gatherings to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day increases your risk of getting and spreading COVID-19,” according to the updated guidance from the CDC, which recommends virtual celebrations. “The safest way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this year is to gather virtually, with people who live with you, or outside and at least 6 feet apart from others.

