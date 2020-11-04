COVID-19: Popular Texas Style BBQ In Irvington Closed Through Year's End

A Westchester barbecue restaurant with rave Yelp reviews will remain closed until the end of December due to the economic impact of COVID-19.

"We are currently closed until we can reopen safely due to the impact of coronavirus," reads Revenge BBQ's website. According to Yelp, establishment on Main Street in Irvington will remain closed until Dec. 31.

The establishment is known for its burgers, brisket, "dinosaur ribs" and pulled pork.

The restaurant is so named because, according to owners Jacob and Catherine Styburski, “happiness is the best revenge."

