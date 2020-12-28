Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Lifestyle

COVID-19: Popular Area Restaurant Closing, Saying Pandemic 'Got The Best Of Us'

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Table 52 in the Town of Newburgh has closed its door due to COVID-19.
Table 52 in the Town of Newburgh has closed its door due to COVID-19. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

As COVID-19 continues to cause restaurant after restaurant to close their doors, a restaurant in the area known for its very drinkable coffee and eggs benedict, burgers, and barbecue announced they are closing their doors.

Table 52, located in Orange County,  at 177 South Plank Road, in the Town of Newburgh, announced on Facebook it has closed its doors for good.

"We are saddened to announce we have closed the doors to Table 52," the owners said. "We had a good run... but Covid19 got the best of us! It was all just too much for a new business!"

A favorite spot for such fans as Orange County District Attorney Dave Hoovler, where he would hold his "Coffee with the District Attorney," the restaurant was also a hot spot with local first responders.

"We were honored and proud to serve the community, especially our first responders, during the darkest days back in the Spring," the restaurant said.

The restaurant's owners did not say if they have any plans in the future to reopen.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.