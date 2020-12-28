COVID-19: Popular Area Restaurant Closing, Saying Pandemic 'Got The Best Of Us'

As COVID-19 continues to cause restaurant after restaurant to close their doors, a restaurant in the area known for its very drinkable coffee and eggs benedict, burgers, and barbecue announced they are closing their doors.

Table 52, located in Orange County, at 177 South Plank Road, in the Town of Newburgh, announced on Facebook it has closed its doors for good.

"We are saddened to announce we have closed the doors to Table 52," the owners said. "We had a good run... but Covid19 got the best of us! It was all just too much for a new business!"

A favorite spot for such fans as Orange County District Attorney Dave Hoovler, where he would hold his "Coffee with the District Attorney," the restaurant was also a hot spot with local first responders.

"We were honored and proud to serve the community, especially our first responders, during the darkest days back in the Spring," the restaurant said.

The restaurant's owners did not say if they have any plans in the future to reopen.

