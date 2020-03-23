COVID-19: Popular Actor From Area Tests Positive

A popular actor who was born and raised in the Hudson Valley says he's tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Orange County native Aaron Tveit made the announcement to his 322,000 followers on Instagram.

"Hey everyone," he began. "I just wanted to update you all that I’ve found out that I’ve tested positive for Covid-19. I’ve been in quarantine since Broadway shows shut down on Thursday, March 12, and I’m feeling much better."

The 36-year-old Tveit graduated in 2001 from Middletown High School, where he played soccer, basketball and golf.

In addition to his Broadway roles, Tveit is known for his roles on the USA Network series Graceland and The CW's drama series Gossip Girl, and his portrayal of Enjolras in the 2012 film adaptation of Les Misérables. Tveit also starred in the CBS series BrainDead.

Tveit's brother, Jon, is a priest in Yonkers.

"I consider myself extremely lucky that my symptoms have been very mild - cold-like with no fever - as so many are experiencing much more serious symptoms because this is a very dangerous virus," Tveit said.

"One thing I have been experiencing is the loss of taste and smell, which I think is a big sign for people who are otherwise asymptotic.

"I was tested last Monday (March 16), and just found out the results, however, I have been taking this situation extremely seriously, even before I was tested.

I want everyone to realize that this can affect anyone. And even if you aren’t feeling sick or showing drastic symptoms - please take heed, stay safe, stay healthy and I hope to see everyone at the theater again soon."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.