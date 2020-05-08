Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Poll Shows When Most Area Residents Think It Will Be Safe To Lift Stay-At-Home Orders

Zak Failla
A newly released poll shows when most NY/NJ/CT residents think it will be safe for those states to lift stay-at-home orders. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Tristate area residents believe it could be weeks, if not months, before their states lift “stay at home orders,” during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, according to a new poll of nearly 3,000 people.

A newly released Quinnipiac University poll of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut residents found that approximately 38 percent believe the order will be lifted in a few weeks, while nearly 60 percent believe it will take months or longer.

The poll also found that approximately 75 percent of those polled think that there needs to be more testing in their state before officials lift stay at home orders.

"Cautious but not cowering: having experienced a nightmare, the 32 million people who make up the New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut tristate area are willing to hang tough and wait out the virus for another few months," Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy said.

The poll also questioned if stay at home orders were lifted would residents feel comfortable:

  • Getting on an airplane: 22 percent comfortable - 78 percent uncomfortable;
  • Visiting friends: 57 percent comfortable - 41 percent uncomfortable;
  • Going to large entertainment event: 15 percent comfortable - 83 percent uncomfortable;
  • Going to a workplace outside the home: 47 percent comfortable - 46 percent uncomfortable;
  • Going to restaurant or bars: 27 percent comfortable - 71 percent uncomfortable;
  • Going to the beach : 48 percent comfortable - 48 percent uncomfortable;
  • Going to parks: 70 percent comfortable - 29 percent uncomfortable;
  • Going to a barbershop or hair salon: 45 percent comfortable - 53 percent uncomfortable;
  • Using public transportation : 18 percent comfortable - 79 percent uncomfortable.

