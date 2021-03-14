COVID-19: Planning First Trip In A While? Pandemic Has Transformed Travel Experience, AAA Says

Planning your first trip in a while? COVID-19 has completely transformed the travel experience, according to an AAA analysis.

“The entire travel experience has been transformed by COVID-19. If you’re considering travel sometime this year, it’s more important than ever to do your due diligence ahead of any trip to ensure it is safe and enjoyable,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president, AAA Travel in a statement. “As vaccines help boost consumer confidence to begin traveling again, we have to remember that wearing masks and social distancing are still a requirement.”

What To Expect

When traveling this year, people can expect to encounter:

Masks - Yes, we’ll still be wearing them out in public for the foreseeable future.

- Yes, we’ll still be wearing them out in public for the foreseeable future. More highway driving - Travelling by auto will likely be more popular this year due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19 on public modes of transportation such as trains, plains, and bus. If you’re renting a car on vacation, AAA recommended asking the car company what they have done to ensure the vehicle is clean.

- Travelling by auto will likely be more popular this year due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19 on public modes of transportation such as trains, plains, and bus. If you’re renting a car on vacation, AAA recommended asking the car company what they have done to ensure the vehicle is clean. Plenty of hotels - More hotels are welcoming back staff and guests as COVID-19 wanes, but we’re not out of the woods yet. AAA recommended calling ahead to a hotel before booking and checking to see which amenities if any have been closed (such as a pool or business room), and what is being done to ensure sanitation.

- More hotels are welcoming back staff and guests as COVID-19 wanes, but we’re not out of the woods yet. AAA recommended calling ahead to a hotel before booking and checking to see which amenities if any have been closed (such as a pool or business room), and what is being done to ensure sanitation. Pack your own snacks - If you’re traveling by air or train, it may be a good idea to bring your own food and water - supplies are likely to be limited on board, AAA said.

- If you’re traveling by air or train, it may be a good idea to bring your own food and water - supplies are likely to be limited on board, AAA said. Test results - If you’re traveling internationally, a certified negative COVID-19 test is required. No test is required for domestic travel, though individual states have their own travel restrictions.

- If you’re traveling internationally, a certified negative COVID-19 test is required. No test is required for domestic travel, though individual states have their own travel restrictions. Cruises - The CDC has lifted a “no sail” order on the industry, but booking passage on a ship is still risky. Check with a company’s cancellation policy due to an outbreak before booking a trip.

For more information about travel in 2021, visit AAA.com.

