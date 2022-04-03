COVID-19: New One-Stop Site Launched For Info On Vaccines, Tests, Treatments, Masks

The federal government has set up a one-stop website for all things related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, March 30, the White House launched COVID.gov, a website designed to consolidate information regarding everything from free high-quality masks and antiviral pills to vaccines, tests, and treatments.

The launch of the website coincides with President Joe Biden’s promise in his “State of the Union” address, when he announced a “test-to treat program so people can get tested at a pharmacy, and if they're positive, receive antiviral pills on the spot at no cost.”

On the website, which can be searched by county, separate links have been included regarding:

Masks: “Wear a mask to protect yourself and others when you go indoors in public. Free N95 masks are available at many local pharmacies and healthcare providers. Check with stores in your area to see where you can find free masks;”

Vaccines: “Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the best way to protect against severe illness and hospitalization from COVID-19;”

Treatment: “Treatments for COVID-19 are now widely available. If you test positive for COVID-19, talk to a doctor as soon as possible about treatment options. The Test-to-Treat program is one easy way to get treatment. Test-to-Treat locations will give you a test and treatment;”

Testing: “COVID tests can help you know if you have COVID-19 when you have symptoms, have been exposed, or are about to meet up with others.”

