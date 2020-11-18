COVID-19: Mouthwash Can Kill Virus In 30 Seconds, New Study Reveals

Some over-the-counter mouthwashes could potentially kill COVID-19 in under a minute, according to a new overseas study released this week.

The preliminary findings of a Cardiff University study out of the United Kingdom determined that mouthwashes that contain at least 0.07 percent cetypyridinium chloride (CPC) displayed “promising signs” of being able to destroy the virus in their lab.

According to the study, scientists were able to recreate the conditions of a person’s nasal and oral passages in a test tube to see how common mouthwash brands would react in combating the virus.

Initial results found that brands such as Listerine and Dentyl could kill the virus in as soon as 30 seconds. It was noted that the tests only killed the virus in saliva, not once it reaches the lungs or respiratory tract.

Moving forward, researchers will hold a 12-week clinical trial at the University Hospital of Wales to test how effective mouthwash brands can be in reducing COVID-19 in patients’ saliva.

“Although this in vitro study is very encouraging and is a positive step, more clinical research is now clearly needed,” Professor David Thomas, from Cardiff University who is leading the clinical trial, said to Sky News.

“We need to understand if the effect of over-the-counter mouthwashes on the COVID-19 virus achieved in the laboratory can be reproduced in patients, and we look forward to completing our clinical trial in early 2021.”

The complete details of the study from the University of Cardiff can be found here.

