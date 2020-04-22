Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Most Still Visit Stores To Buy Groceries Rather Than Ordering Online, Survey Reveals

Shoppers have been flocking to grocery stores, not ordering online, during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Shoppers have been flocking to grocery stores, not ordering online, during the COVID-19 outbreak. Photo Credit: The Fresh Market

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic hasn’t kept food shoppers from heading to their local grocery stores, according to a new study.

A newly released Harris Interactive/Toluna survey found that 70 percent of consumers are still buying their groceries in person, rather than utilizing online delivery options.

In total, 1,047 people were polled between Thursday, April 9 and Monday, April 14.

The survey also found that the most popular purchases on their shopping list are frozen food (cited by 65 percent), cleaning products (56 percent) and toilet paper (53 percent).

According to pollsters, “those product categories remain among the hardest-hit in terms of grocery retailer out-of-stocks, and most respondents pointed the finger at shopper hoarding as the reason. Of those polled, 85 percent believed that shortages of the most popular items were due to other shoppers hoarding merchandise."

The poll also found that 60 percent of consumers said they’ve gone without products or services since the outbreak, and nearly half said they’ve paid more money for something than they normally would.

“Despite the social distancing and government warnings to stay home, Americans are still shopping for their groceries in-store, and if they can’t easily find what they need, they are willing to pay more,” Lucia Juliano, head of CPG and retail research at Harris Interactive and Toluna said in a statement.

“The survey also reveals that paper and cleaning products continue to top America’s shopping lists, which could explain why many stores and online retailers are experiencing shortages in these respective areas.”

