Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: First Person With South African Variant Being Treated In NY
Lifestyle

COVID-19: Length Of Time Diners Are Willing To Wait For Takeout Is Dropping Fast

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
People waiting in line during the COVID-19 pandemic
People waiting in line during the COVID-19 pandemic Photo Credit: Wikimedia/Joe Mabel

There is only so long people are waiting to wait in line for takeout - and the pandemic seems to be wearing on people's patience, according to a new poll.

Consumer willingness to wait for orders at restaurants, drive-thrus, and curbside pickup has dropped from 10 minutes just six months ago to six minutes in January, according to "The State of What Feeds Us III," a survey by business technology solutions firm Bluedot.

Customers were also fairly intolerant of long lines with 77 percent of study respondents saying they would leave an eatery if they could see a lot of people waiting.

Bluedot has been surveying the restaurant industry since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. While people are becoming less willing to wait, attitudes are relaxing in regard to concern for safety protocol or entering restaurants. Now 69 percent of people feel apprehensive about entering stores or restaurants - which is high - but that figure is down from 80 percent in April 2020.

“Unsurprisingly, consumers have pandemic fatigue," the Bluedot study said. "Anxiety has decreased and safety has become less of a priority for consumers as they’ve begun to grow accustomed to life amid COVID-19.”

Read the full study at bluedot.io.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.