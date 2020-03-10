COVID-19: Is it Safe to Travel? AAA Offers Advice Amid Coronavirus Concerns

With more and more positive cases of coronavirus cropping up around the country, many Americans are asking the question: is it safe to travel?

Globally, there have been 111,758 confirmed COVID-19 cases, which led to 3,889 deaths. Of those cases, 566 were reported in the United States, including 22 deaths.

In New York, there are 142 confirmed cases, and one in Connecticut.

Currently, the United States recommends travelers avoid all non-essential travel to China, Iran, South Korea and Italy. Traveling anywhere else is a personal decision you have to make based on all facts available.

In response, AAA issued a series of advice for travelers, cautioning that the organization can’t determine who should or should not travel.

“Research is important to any traveler ahead of a trip. It’s no different with the coronavirus,” Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel said. “Become familiar with the Center for Disease Control’s recommendations, consult your healthcare professional, talk to your travel provider about waiver policies and chat with a travel agent about travel insurance possibilities before making any decision.”

AAA noted that if one is feeling sick, they should not travel.

Due to the potential of quarantine for those taking trips, AAA advised that travelers will:

Travel with all necessary travel documentation, including health insurance cards;

At the top of your packing list, AAA recommends that travelers pack an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol and disinfecting wipes;

Pack any extra supplies you may need, including additional doses of medication, in the event your return trip is delayed;

Know the nearest location of and contact information for the U.S. embassy or consulate. Also, enroll in the State Department’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), so you can be reached if the situation changes while abroad;

U.S. citizens who have been in China in the preceding 14 days who attempt to return to the United States will be redirected to one of 11 designated U.S. airports and undergo enhanced health screenings by CDC staff for fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

The World Health Organization said that "we must stop, contain, control, delay and reduce the impact of this virus at every opportunity. Every person has the capacity to contribute, to protect themselves, to protect others, whether in the home, the community, the healthcare system, the workplace or the transport system."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.