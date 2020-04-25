Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Lifestyle

COVID-19: Here's When Most Americans Think It Will Be Safe For Large Gatherings, New Poll Shows

The majority of Americans think it might be months until gatherings of 10 or more people are allowed. Photo Credit: Englewood Health

A new poll found that most Americans believe it could be months before the country reopens amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Washington Post and the University of Maryland’s Center for Democracy and Civic Engagement found that most people think it will be at least June or longer before it’s safe for large gatherings to occur.

According to the poll regarding when gatherings of at least 10 people will be safe to take place, just 10 percent predicted it would be safe by the end of April, while 21 percent thought it would take until the end of May.

More than double that number, 65 percent, believe it could take until June or later to safely gather.

The poll found that 77 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents are saying they expect public gatherings will not be safe until June or later, compared with 51 percent of Republicans and Republican leaners who say the same.

The poll determined that 26 percent of adults knew someone who had been diagnosed with the virus, up from 11 percent in mid-March, while 14 percent said they knew someone who had been hospitalized, and 9 percent knew someone who had died from it.

As of Thursday, April 23, there have been 855,525 confirmed COVID-19 cases, which have resulted in nearly 50,000 deaths. Worldwide, the virus has infected 2,649,680 COVID-19 cases, which have claimed the lives of 184,643 people.

