Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Eye On The Storm: Strong Cold Front Will Bring Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds
Lifestyle

COVID-19: Here's How Police Will Enforce NY's Mask, Face Covering Order

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and Northwell Health President and CEO Michael Dowling (center), wore masks on Sunday, April 19 on Long Island at the Northwell Health Core Lab in New Hyde Park.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and Northwell Health President and CEO Michael Dowling (center), wore masks on Sunday, April 19 on Long Island at the Northwell Health Core Lab in New Hyde Park. Photo Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin/Office of Governor

Law enforcement agencies in New York are preparing themselves as they get ready to enforce New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s mandate of wearing face coverings when unable to socially distance during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Poll
Do You Support New York's Face Covering Mandate?
Current Results

Do You Support New York's Face Covering Mandate?

  • Approve.
    63%
  • Disapprove.
    28%
  • Don't care.
    9%

Last week, Cuomo announced that he was issuing an Executive Order that mandated anyone going out in public must wear a face mask or cloth covering when unable to stay six feet away from others.

The measure is expected to help curtail the spread of COVID-19. It took effect late Friday night, April 17.

“You must wear it in any situation where you are not maintaining social distancing," he said. "If you’re going to be in public and you cannot maintain social distancing, then it’s easy, just have a mask.

"If you go out in public where you may come into contact with other people in a non-socially distant way, you must cover your nose and mouth. This is now by executive order.”

According to reports, some heads of police agencies have expressed skepticism about the order, but most have vowed to help force the public to comply, as it will be enforced locally.

Most said that they don’t expect any backlash from residents if asked to wear a mask by officers.

There are currently no set penalties, and the governor said he expects most New Yorkers to simply adhere to the order in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.

Cuomo said that any potential penalties would be civil in nature, not civic, unless there is mass non-compliance to the order.

“Local governments will enforce it, but you don’t want to go to a penalty just yet," he said. "We haven’t seen any flagrant non-compliance to any other mandates, and this one seems like an easy one.

"I don’t know all the local laws out there regarding masks, but this one is a state order.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.