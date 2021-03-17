COVID-19: Here's How Many Stimulus Checks Treasury Has Sent, How To Track Status Of Yours

Tens of millions of Americans have received their third COVID-19 stimulus relief checks worth a total of $242 billion as part of President Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.

According to a report released on Wednesday, March 17 from government agencies, approximately 90 million $1,400 checks have been cut to Americans, with most sent by direct deposit.

Approximately 150,000 physical checks worth approximately $442 were also sent out in the first wave.

The first round of payments started showing up in people’s bank accounts this weekend, the Treasury Department and IRS announced. Checks began processing on Friday, March 12, and will continue to do so every Friday until eligible Americans are paid.

Federal officials said previously that they would be distributing the “Economic Impact Payments” in tranches, with Wednesday marking the first of several successive planned payments.

The government said that the first batch was largely sent to eligible taxpayers who provided direct deposit information on their 2019 or 2020 returns.

Americans who make less than $75,000 per year or couples who file their taxes jointly and make less than $150,000 combined are all eligible to receive the $1,400 payment.

In order to check on the status of your check, the IRS has reopened its "Get My Payment" tool, allowing taxpayers to keep track of their payment by going on the website entering their Social Security number, birth date, street address, and ZIP code.

Once inside “Get My Payment,” one will be able to monitor its payment status. It will either tell you a payment has been processed with a payment date available, or that you are eligible, but a payment has not been processed, and no date is available.

