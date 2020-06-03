COVID-19: Guidelines Issued For Phase 2 Barbershop/Hair Salon Reopenings

“Do it yourself haircuts,” which have become in vogue during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, will soon be a thing of the past as hair salons and barbershops get ready to open back up in New York with certain restrictions in place.

With seven regions in New York entering Phase 2 of their reopening plans, which includes hair salons and barbershops, the state has set forth certain parameters to permit for a safe return to business.

The Capital Region, Central New York, Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, North Country, Southern Tier, and Western New York are all in Phase 2. The mid-Hudson and Long Island are on track to join them next week, while New York City will potentially enter Phase 1 as of Monday, June 8.

Under the state requirements:

Barbershops and hair salons can serve customers by appointment only, waiting areas must be closed, customers and workers must wear face coverings that are not shared and properly stored or discarded after use.

Employees must also wear clean smocks or gowns, gloves, and will be required to sanitize their hands between customers.

Chairs will be set at least six feet apart to practice social distancing, scissors and other tools will also be required to be sanitized and disinfected between appointments. Buildings will only be allowed to reach 50 percent of their maximum capacity.

Health officials noted that services offered cannot remove the removal of a face covering, with things such as a beard trimming, eyebrow waxing, and nail services prohibited. Hand sanitizing stations must be maintained for workers and employees.

Initially, only haircuts, hair coloring, and styling will be permitted under the state guidelines.

Additionally, workers at barbershops and hair salons have been instructed to maintain a log of every person who they come into contact in and out of the business to assist contact tracers in the event of a potential positive test. They must also get tested for COVID-19 at least once every two weeks and keep a confirmation note of the negative test.

"If I were getting a haircut, I'd ask the barber if he got a test and when was the last time he had a test," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "If they got a test, there will be a certification to provide evidence of that test. It's important that professionals at the salon or shop have a test before they open up their services."

