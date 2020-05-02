COVID-19: CVS, Walgreens To Provide Expanded Testing

Two of the nation’s largest drug stores are expanding their free novel coronavirus (COVID-19) testing at locations nationwide.

CVS is offering self-swab tests to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) criteria.

Walgreens will be establishing free drive-through nasal testing, which is expected to test more than 50,000 people per week when it fully ramps up.

At CVS, patients can schedule tests online, which will be conducted in parking lots or drive-through windows. By the end of next month, it expects to be processing approximately 1.5 million tests monthly.

"Employees participating in the test collection process will maintain safety using personal protective equipment and follow sanitization protocols after each test," CVS said in a statement.

CVS President and CEO Larry Merlo said “our industry has been united by the unique role we can play in addressing the pandemic and protecting people’s health.

“We all share the same goal, and that’s dramatically increasing the frequency and efficiency of testing so we can slow the spread of the virus and start to responsibly reopen the economy when experts tell us it’s safe.”

Walgreens said it would be “focusing its efforts on improving access to testing in underserved communities, and over time will also be working with companies to provide testing to employees, to help more businesses reopen in the weeks and months ahead.”

“The health and safety of our customers, team members, and communities are our top priority, now more than ever,” according to Walgreens officials. “All testing site staff will be provided with the necessary personal protective equipment as recommended by the CDC. Patients being tested will not be permitted to leave their vehicles or to enter the store.”

