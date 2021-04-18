Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Feds Issue Urgent Warning On Popular Home Exercise Device
Lifestyle

COVID-19: Connecticut Teacher Who Helped Families During Pandemic Now Owes Thousands In Taxes

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A 27-year-old teacher who helped his New England neighbors by going to the grocery store for them during the COVID-19 pandemic is now facing a hefty tax bill.
A 27-year-old teacher who helped his New England neighbors by going to the grocery store for them during the COVID-19 pandemic is now facing a hefty tax bill. Photo Credit: Pixabay/fernandozhiminaicela

A 27-year-old teacher who helped his New England neighbors by going to the grocery store for them during the COVID-19 pandemic is now facing a hefty tax bill.

But when Louis Goffinet, who teaches at a middle school in Mansfield, Connecticut, raised over $40,000 on Facebook, he got slapped with a $16,000 tax bill, according to a report in the Hartford Courant.

After Goffinet started to seek funds, he wound up spending his own money because some people needed financial help, the report said.

After raising $41,000 through two Facebook fundraisers, he received a 1099 form from Facebook saying he owed $16,031 in income tax, according to the report.

“When I think about the mental spot I was in at the end of January, coming off a second fundraiser that was quite a lot of work — busy weekends coordinating Thanksgiving, holiday gifts — to get what I perceived as a bill in the mail for $16,000 was just shocking," Goffinet told The Courant. “It’s such a big amount. It’s not like I can say, ‘Oh, for the next month or two, I’ll dial down my expenses and I’ll save $16,000.’ "

Click here to read the Hartford Courant report.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.