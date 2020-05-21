COVID-19: Coach Geno Auriemma Closes Popular Restaurant Amid Pandemic

A popular Italian restaurant owned by one of the winningest coaches in college basketball history, the University of Connecticut's Geno Auriemma, is the latest casualty of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Geno's Grille, located near the campus of the University of Connecticut in Storrs, says it had no choice but to shut down.

"After many great years of being a part of the University of Connecticut/Storrs community, we are sad to announce that we have made the difficult decision to close Geno’s Grille," the restaurant said in a statement posted on its website. "We have truly enjoyed our time here and having the opportunity to serve our loyal customers, and we extend our thanks and best wishes to our patrons, staff and the UConn community for all of its support over the years."

The restaurant opened in 2013. Another Connecticut eatery owned by Auriemma, Cafe Aura in Manchester, remains open.

The 66-year-old Auriemma, a native of Italy, has led UConn's women's team to 11 NCAA Division I national championships, the most in college basketball history, and has won eight national Naismith College Coach of the Year awards.

