COVID-19: CDC Issues Guidelines On When Patients Can Stop Isolating Themselves

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued guidance on when people who test positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) can stop self-isolating.

Those patients can stop isolating themselves after they’ve been fever-free for three days (72 hours), the agency said.

Those three days must be without using fever-reducing medicine.

Patients should also see an improvement in respiratory symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath before breaking isolation.

People with COVID-19 should stay isolated for at least seven days after the initial onset of symptoms.

The CDC noted that “after self-isolation, recovered patients who are returning to work and public spaces should still follow the mitigation recommendations for everyone, such as avoiding groups and washing hands.”

